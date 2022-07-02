Our camera club members are always out in force capturing incredible pictures.
Each week, we set a theme for our members to take photos of. This week the theme is the letter M and we were given images from meerkats and magpies to Mathry and Manorbier. Here are just a few of our favourites.
If you want to join our camera club and have your images featured, search Western Telegraph Camera Club on Facebook or click here.
