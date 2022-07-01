Pembrokeshire is gearing up to play host to the major multi-sport event The Long Course Weekend.

Due to attract 12,000 athletes, the unique event returns to Tenby and its surrounding areas this weekend, following its two-year absence forced by the pandemic.

The sporting event, which is set to attract 12,000 athletes, begins with the 2.4 mile Wales Swim from Tenby's North Beach tonight, Friday July 1, with the race commencing at 7pm. Saturday sees the 112-mile cycle ride; and Sunday finishes with a 26.2 mile marathon.

The weekend comes to a triumphant conclusion with a red carpet finish in the centre of Tenby

The event caters for athletes of all abilities, from pro athletes to the everyday athletes who just want to complete something incredible.

The cycling and running events feature a range of distances, with the elite athletes challenging to complete all three full-length races to claim the reward of the fourth piece in the Long Course medal jigsaw.

See the full timetable of weekend events here

The Wales Swim splashes out from the North Beach tonight., Picture: Gareth Davies Photography

A number of road closures are in place for the weekend in Tenby and around the locality, starting on Friday for the swim with a temporary road closure along The Croft between 6.30 and 8 pm.

Carew Bridge is a popular viewing spot for the cycle event. Picture: Martin Cavaney

Further restrictions follow on Saturday for the Wales Sportive cycle ride; and again on the Sunday for the marathon, with some implemented/removed on a rolling basis as the run progresses.

Matthew Evans of Activity Wales Events said: “For the past nine years we have run the sportive on open roads, but the demand for the event, television coverage and locals moving in their day-to-day business means we have now moved to dedicated roads for traffic and dedicated roads for the cyclists.”

A full list of road closures for the weekend can be found at community.lcwwales.com/road-closures/