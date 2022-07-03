IN 1954, Hollywood royalty including Gregory Peck and Orson Welles descended on Pembrokeshire to film Moby Dick.

Film crews took over Fishguard and Cemaes Bay for the filming of the movie adaptation of Herman Melville’s 1851 novel of the same name.

During filming with the constructed 85-foot-long, steel-reinforced, rubberised whale Moby Dick, at least one of the models came away from the towline and drifted away in a fog, with Gregory Peck confirming later that he was on the back of it at the time according to IMDB.

A number of images were taken by locals of the filming and thanks to our nostalgia group, Our Pembrokeshire Memories, we take a look back at some of the filming done on our Pembrokeshire shores.

Cast and crew of Moby Dick in Fishguard. Picture: Hazel Davies via Our Pembrokeshire Memories

Part of the set of Moby Dick in Fishguard. Picture: Donna Louise Thomas via Our Pembrokeshire Memories

Gregory Peck as Captain Ahab in Moby Dick during filming in Fishguard. Picture: Peter Morgan and Janet Owens via Our Pembrokeshire Memories

Gregory Peck on set. Picture: Hazel Davies via Our Pembrokeshire Memories

Part of the set of Moby Dick in Fishguard. Picture: Donna Louise Thomas

Moby Dick filming. Picture: Peter Morgan and Janet Owens via Our Pembrokeshire Memories