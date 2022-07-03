IN 1954, Hollywood royalty including Gregory Peck and Orson Welles descended on Pembrokeshire to film Moby Dick.
Film crews took over Fishguard and Cemaes Bay for the filming of the movie adaptation of Herman Melville’s 1851 novel of the same name.
During filming with the constructed 85-foot-long, steel-reinforced, rubberised whale Moby Dick, at least one of the models came away from the towline and drifted away in a fog, with Gregory Peck confirming later that he was on the back of it at the time according to IMDB.
A number of images were taken by locals of the filming and thanks to our nostalgia group, Our Pembrokeshire Memories, we take a look back at some of the filming done on our Pembrokeshire shores.
MORE NEWS:
- Town centre ready to go al-fresco as traffic-free scheme begins
- Find out when the Prince of Wales will be visiting Pembrokeshire
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here