A Pembrokeshire man has been charged with attempted murder, and will appear at Crown Court later this month.
William Robert Jones, 69, of Talybont Farm, Llawhaden, was arrested by police officers and subsequently charged with attempted murder.
Jones appeared at Llanelli Magistrates Court earlier today (Friday, July 1), and the case was sent to Swansea Crown Court for Friday, July 29.
Jones was initially arrested by Dyfed-Powys Police officers on the morning of Monday, June 20.
MORE NEWS
- Pick-up vehicle seen "acting suspiciously" in St Ishmaels
- Johnston man arrested for recall to prison and drugs possession
At the time, a spokesperson from the force said: “Dyfed-Powys Police is investigating an incident which occurred at a property in the Llawhaden area of Narberth on the morning of Monday, 20th June 2022.
"Two people were taken to hospital following the incident. One of the people taken to hospital was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder.”
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here