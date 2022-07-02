HERE are the death notices placed in the Western Telegraph on Wednesday, June 29.

To place any family notices click here.

We also publish obituaries. Fill in this simple online form here.

Ken Morgan (Newport)

Peacefully at his home on Monday, June 20, Ken of Newport. Much loved husband of Judith and the late Hazel, loving father of Philip and the late Neil, beloved grandfather and great grandfather, cherished by his stepchildren and their families.

Funeral service on Saturday, July 9 at St Mary's Church, Newport at 2pm. Family flowers only. Donations in lieu if desired, made payable to 'Paul Sartori Foundation' or 'Shalom House' c/o Paul Jenkins & Sons Funeral Directors, Feidr Castell, Fishguard, SA65 9BB. Tel: 01348 873250.

Dorothy "Nanny" Smith (Trecwn)

Suddenly but peacefully on Saturday, June 18 at Withybush Hospital, Nanny of Trecwn. Beloved wife of the late Donald, loving mother and mother-in-law of Julie and Trevor, Sarah and Steven and a much-loved nanny to her grandchildren and great grandchildren.

Funeral service on Wednesday, July 6 at Parc Gwyn Crematorium, Narberth at 10.45am. Family flowers only. Donations in lieu, if desired, made payable to 'Wales Air Ambulance' c/o Paul Jenkins & Sons Funeral Directors, Feidr Castell, Fishguard, SA65 9BB. Tel - 01348 873250.

Veronica "Ginny" Mary John (Rosemarket)

Veronica passed away peacefully at Withybush General Hospital on June 15 aged 70 years. Much loved, she will be sadly missed by all her family and many friends.

Funeral service Monday, July 11, at 10.15am at St. David & St. Patricks Catholic Church, Haverfordwest followed by committal at Parc Gwyn Crematorium, Narberth at 11.30am. Donations in memory of Veronica for Paul Sartori Foundation can be sent c/o Miss. Suzanne Williams, 11 St. Martin's Park, Haverfordwest, SA61 2HP. All enquiries to Roy Folland & Son Funeral Directors (01437 763821)

Morris Allen Reynish (Woodstock)

Peacefully on Wednesday, June 22 at Withybush Hospital, Allen of Woodstock. Beloved husband of Dilys, loving father of Peter and Helen, Paul, Joy and Lyndon, Janet and Jeff and Ian, cherished grandfather of Sara, Naomi, Joe, Sam and Llinos and a dear brother.

Service and interment on Tuesday, July 5 at Woodstock Cemetery at 11am. Family flowers only. Further enquiries to Paul Jenkins & Sons, Fishguard. Tel: 01348 873250.

John Anthony Ainsworth (Haverfordwest)

John passed away peacefully at home on June 16 aged 81 years. Much loved father, grandfather and great grandfather; he will be sadly missed by all his family and many friends.

Funeral service Thursday, July 7 at 2.30pm at Parc Gwyn Crematorium, Narberth. Family flowers only. All enquiries to Roy Folland & Son Funeral Directors (01437 763821)

Glyn Ranger (Haverfordwest)

Glyn passed away peacefully at Blaenmarlais Care Home on June 19 aged 78 years. Much loved husband to the late Wendy, loving father to Andrew and Helen and grandfather to Lucy and Ceri; he will be sadly missed by all his family and many friends.

Funeral service Wednesday, July 6 at 11.30am at Parc Gwyn Crematorium, Narberth. Family flowers only. Donations in memory of Glyn & Wendy for Tenovus The Cancer Charity, 28 Bridge Street, Haverfordwest, SA61 2AD. All enquiries to Roy Folland & Son Funeral Directors (01437 763821)

Joan Taylor (St Davids)

Peacefully at her home in St. Davids, on Monday, June 20. Joan, beloved wife of John, dearly loved mother of Paul. A much-loved neighbour, relative and friend.

Funeral service on Friday, July 1 at 1pm at St Michael's Catholic Church, St. Davids followed by interment in St. Davids Cemetery. No flowers, donations for Ward 10, Withybush Hospital, c/o W.G. Bernard Mathias, Funeral Directors, 62 New Street, St. Davids, SA62 6SU

David Mannings (Saundersfoot)

It is with great sadness that the family of David Mannings announces his death on Wednesday, June 22 at the age of 87. David will be lovingly remembered and sadly missed by his wife, Yvonne, his children Simon, Jeremy and Ruth and their families and his six grandchildren.

The funeral takes place at St.Issells Church, Saundersfoot on July 12 at 3pm. There will be family flowers only, donations if desired can be made payable to Paul Sartori Foundation or The Alzheimer's Society c/o Funeral Directors, Messrs W & M J Rossiter & Sons Ltd, The Old Rectory, The Norton, Tenby, SA70 8AB or via www.rossitersfunerals.co.uk

David Picton (Milford Haven)

David died recently, suddenly but peacefully. He spent over 30 years as a fisherman all over the world followed by various other jobs before eventually retiring from Tesco. He loved his rugby and gardening which he did a lot of in these covid times.

The funeral service took place at the crematorium, Narberth.

Bethan Phillips (Haverfordwest)

Bethan passed away peacefully at Withybush Hospital on June 18, aged 87 years. Much loved, she will be sadly missed by all her family and many friends.

Funeral service Monday, July 4 at 2.30pm at Parc Gwyn Crematorium, Narberth. All enquiries to Roy Folland & Son Funeral Directors (01437 763821)

Barbara-Anne Frances Witcomb (Haverfordwest)

Barbara passed away peacefully at home on June 19 aged 71 years. Much loved, she will be sadly missed by all her family and many friends.

The funeral service was held on Thursday, June 30 at 1pm at Parc Gwyn Crematorium, Narberth. Donations in memory of Barbara for Greenacres Animal Rescue can be sent directly to Ebbs Acres Farm, Talbenny, Haverfordwest, SA62 3XA. All enquiries to Roy Folland & Son Funeral Directors (01437 763821)