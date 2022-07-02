Six female rowers from west Wales secured a bronze medal for the coxed quad at the British Rowing Offshore Championships held in Saundersfoot.

The event was held in Saundersfoot Harbour between June 24 and June 25.

The course for Saturday’s finals was shortened to 4km (from 6km) due to the heavy swell and strong winds, which made conditions very challenging.

The quad of Amy Lawrence, Tyenne Morgan, Sarah Parker, and Alison Morris, racing for Llanion Warriors, were coxed by Caroline Williams from Carmarthen Rowing Club.

They went into the race with the confidence of having won the Welsh Offshore Championships in May, but being pitched against strong crews from around the country there were no guarantees.

A boat-stopping clash shortly after the start of the race proved a challenge but the Warriors crew quickly regrouped and made good progress to the first buoy.

The 1.3km strait at the top of the course proved hard for everyone and the women were in fifth place as they turned down to the slalom section of the course.

Bryony Jones celebrates her A-final placing after the heats

Some superb steering by the coxswain Caroline pushed the women from fifth to third place, which they managed to hold to the finish coming in to cheers from their supporters and a Bronze Medal.

The quad, who do most of their training as members of Wiseman’s Bridge Rowing Club, use equipment supplied by Welsh Rowing as part of the Welsh Sculling Hub, based in Saundersfoot Harbour.

In the Women’s Singles event, Bryony Jones secured a place in the A-Final having come third in her heat the previous day, but sadly was out of the medal placings with an eighth-place finish.

Bryony also raced in the mixed-double to B-Final second place.