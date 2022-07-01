Two Pembrokeshire beaches are amongst just nine in Wales to be listed in The Sunday Times annual guide to the UK's best beaches.

Chris Haslam, the paper's chief travel writer, chose the top 50 out of more than 800 beaches he visited around the UK’s coast.

The guide highlights the world-beating magnificence of the British seaside, and gives readers a description of the scenery and setting, as well as all the practical information needed to plan a beach day, including car parking, toilets, refreshments, shops and accommodation.

Three Cliffs Bay, Gower is the beach of the year in Wales according to the guide, which is published today online and in print on July 3 and which claims to be 'the definitive and most comprehensive list of Britain’s 50 best beaches'.

It is joined in the listings by

Skrinkle Haven, near Manorbier

Newgale

Traeth Pennlech, Gwynedd

Llanbedrog, Gwynedd

Barmouth, Gwynedd

Cwmtydu, Ceredigion

Llangrannog, Ceredigion

Penbryn, Ceredigion

The wide-open spaces of Newgale beach. Picture: Gareth Davies Photography

Chris Haslam said: "This has been the 15th circumnavigation of the British coast for me, and the second for my Jack Russell assistant Dave T. Dog. Over eight weeks we've seen sunrises and sunsets, sand and shingle, surfed with dolphins and kayaked with seals.

"We've navigated canyon-like lanes to empty coves, queued to get onto urban hotspots, and, in one case, swam through a tunnel to reach an otherwise inaccessible bay.

The beautiful Skrinkle Haven is sheltered by steep cliffs near Manorbier. Picture: Gareth Davies Photography

"This is the most comprehensive and detailed beach guide available and it proves that, when the sun is shining, our beaches are the most beautiful on earth."