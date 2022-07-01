Haverfordwest Youth Club held the grand opening of its new centre, as young people of all ages came to test out the new facilities.

The club has successfully taken on a ten-year lease of the Picton Centre, in the car park between County Hall and Haverfordwest Skatepark.

The opening of the centre took place between 5pm and 8pm on the evening of Thursday, June 30.

Children, teenagers and young adults from across Pembrokeshire attended the event as they got their first glimpse at the county’s newest youth-centred facility.

A pool table, a table tennis table, an air hockey table and a foosball table were just some of the games available. Xboxes were also on offer, as well as an art table for youngsters to make creative designs.

Young people of Pembrokeshire enjoying a game of table tennis

Haverfordwest Town Council also donated funds for the club to purchase a Bucking Bronco in the car park.

Cllr Steven Richards-Downes, director of education at Pembrokeshire County Council said: “It’s not just the town council and county council getting involved.

MORE NEWS

“Morrisons in Haverfordwest have provided us with food and drink, Ogi have come in and given us some of their supplies. Plenty of small, local, independent businesses have given a little bit into this centre.

“That’s one of the great things about this project – it’s brought plenty of organisations in Pembrokeshire together, with the county’s youth benefiting hugely from it.”

The name 'The Edge Youth Centre' has "the edge" over the other two suggestions

Cllr Tom Tudor said: “This is a great day for the county’s youth.

“There are many councillors, like myself and Cllr Tim Evans, who have been campaigning for a new youth centre since the last one went about 20 years ago.

“It’s great to finally see a new centre, and one at this high standard.”

Steven Lewis, senior youth worker at the county council, said: “If you’re a young person in Haverfordwest, or even Pembrokeshire, this is the place to be now.

“You’ve got the skatepark next door, a great area to play games like rounders or football, and with this facility now here, this area is now a magnet for the youth of the county.”

The Bucking Bronco being used as a surfing machine in the County Hall car park

The club is also organising trips away for the club members, including coasteering, kayaking and surfing in Abereiddy and a shopping day in Swansea.

The art table in the Picton Centre in front of the air hockey table and the kitchen hatch

Two young people enjoy a game of pool