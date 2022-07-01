Driving a car with illegal number plates and a defective tyre has led to a 21-year-old man being ordered by a court to pay more than £270.
The penalty was imposed by Llanelli magistrates on Tueday June 28 on Jordan Alexander Colley of St Twynnells.
He pleaded guilty via the single justice procedure to driving a Volkswagen Golf GT Tdi which failed to conform with regulations.
The non-compliance was because of the spacing, no makers mark and no BSU number.
The offences took place in Kensington Road, Neyland in the early hours of January 16.
Colley also admitted using the car with a defective front offside tyre, for which he was fined £147, ordered to pay £90 costs and a £34 surcharge.
He also had three penalty points put on his driving record. No separate penalty was imposed for the number plate offence.
