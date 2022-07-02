Investment in Welsh-language education “is not a waste of money” but there are delays in plans for a new school in Pembroke.

Pembrokeshire County Council’s schools and learning overview and scrutiny committee discussed the draft Welsh in Education Strategic Plan (WESP) for the next ten years

At the meeting on June 30 the need for catchment area review, consideration of school transport and demand were highlighted by councillors as vital for “sustainable” Welsh-medium education.

Huw Jones, planning places and admissions officer, said that discussions were continuing about the funding for Ysgol Gymraeg Bro Penfro as capital costs were increasing – an issue with all such projects – and the planned implementation of January 2023 is “no longer achievable.”

The earliest date for implementation was not September 2024, he said in response to a question from committee member Alison Kavanagh.

Cabinet member Cllr Woodham told members that a review of catchment areas was to be carried out, following cabinet approval last month, and Mr Jones said school transport would be a consideration to ensure “equitable” access to Welsh education.

Learners “crossing the boundary” to Ceredigion and Carmarthenshire on council funded transport must also be included in any review, said Cllr Davies.

The WESP itself – that is aiming for a ten per cent increase in pupils in Welsh-schooling over its lifetime – requires approval by cabinet, before implementation in September, and will not remain unchanged with annual reviews.

A more detailed focus on the first five years has been developed following Welsh Government advice.

New councillor in Pembroke Dock Maureen Bowen said when she was campaigning “the view in my area that there was a lot of money wasted on Welsh language education, to the detriment of local school and the money should be put into units for disruptive pupils.”

Cllr John Davies, was among those that disagreed, stating “there’s no way in the world that I would accept that it’s a waste of money to invest in Welsh medium education” as he highlighted the success of Ysgol y Preseli, Pembrokeshire’s only Welsh secondary school for many years, until the establishment of Ysgol Caer Elen in Haverfordwest.

He said it “disappoints” him to hear such comments and the Welsh secondary was in the top ten in Wales and had consistently been the best performing secondary in the county for many years.

Another new councillor, Aled Thomas, himself a former pupil of Ysgol y Preseli from Haverfordwest, said that the benefits of bilingualism were scientifically proven and said while this committee – with a number of Welsh speakers – was positive about Welsh education, others were not.

“Welsh language in education is the start” he said but if it is “just being dismissed, it’s a waste of time.”

He added, on his doorstep there were very positive views about he Welsh education being provided in the area.