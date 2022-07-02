If you’re looking to stock up on vitamins, supplements and other nutrition staples this summer, then Holland & Barret is the place to go with its biggest sale of the year so far.
With deals on over 1000 health and wellness products, you’ll find everything you need for a summer of wellness.
The average sale price of wellness favourites across all categories including vitamins and supplements, food and drink, sports nutrition, CBD, vegan and natural beauty has been reduced by just under a third with some products reduced by as much as 50 per cent.
Harvey Bennett, customer managing director at Holland & Barrett, said: “Our mission is to make health and wellness a way of life for everyone, so we’re delighted to launch our biggest sale of the year to date covering over one thousand essentials, making it even easier for customers to have a summer of wellness.”
Holland & Barret sale
Holland & Barret savings include:
- 54% off Holland & Barrett Omega 3 Fish Oil Concentrate 250 Capsules 1000mg, £10 (previously £21.99)
- 53% off Holland & Barrett Vitamin C 1000mg, 240 tablets, now £7 (previously £14.99)
- 50% off Active Iron for Women Capsules 60 Capsules, now £9.99 (previously £19.99)
- 25% off PE Nutrition Performance Pre-Workout Fruit Punch 440g, now £18 (previously £24):
- 50% off Westlab Epsom Bath Salt 1kg, now £2.75 (previously £5.50)
- 33% off OatWell Crispy Hearts with Oat Beta-Glucan 7 Day Supply 7x30g, now £5.35 (previously £7.99)
- 52% off Vitabiotics Brains CBD 500mg 30ml, now £16 (previously £33.95)
-
You can shop all of this and more on the Holland & Barret website.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here
Commments are closed on this article