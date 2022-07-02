If you’re looking to stock up on vitamins, supplements and other nutrition staples this summer, then Holland & Barret is the place to go with its biggest sale of the year so far.

With deals on over 1000 health and wellness products, you’ll find everything you need for a summer of wellness.

The average sale price of wellness favourites across all categories including vitamins and supplements, food and drink, sports nutrition, CBD, vegan and natural beauty has been reduced by just under a third with some products reduced by as much as 50 per cent.

Harvey Bennett, customer managing director at Holland & Barrett, said: “Our mission is to make health and wellness a way of life for everyone, so we’re delighted to launch our biggest sale of the year to date covering over one thousand essentials, making it even easier for customers to have a summer of wellness.”

Western Telegraph: (Holland & Barrett)(Holland & Barrett)

Holland & Barret sale

Holland & Barret savings include:

You can shop all of this and more on the Holland & Barret website.