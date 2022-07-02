BrewDog is launching a new personalisation service for their Punk IPA cans, which you can customise with your own text and images.

Craft beer fans will be able to log onto the BrewDog website and add their own flare to cans of Punk IPA. The new service will be the first of its kind by a craft brewery.

Additionally, BrewDog has created three customisable templates, including one to wish someone a 'Hoppy Birthday' and one for congratulating whatever myriad of successes life might throw a loved one's way.

In a statement, BrewDog said: "For beer lovers who want to treat themselves, BrewDog’s personalisation service has other great benefits, such as deterring sneaky beer thieves at weekend BBQs or adding that extra-special touch to a Punked-up party.

The personalised cans will come with a glass (BrewDog)

"BrewDog’s Punk IPA will be the first variety in BrewDog’s beer range that fans can get personalised. The beer that kick-started it all is a light, golden classic which has been subverted with new world hops to create an explosion of flavour."

Each custom gift box of personalised cans comes with its very own harmony glass to enjoy long after all the beer has been sunk.

Lauren Carrol, Director of Brand & Marketing at BrewDog, said: ”At BrewDog, we think the ultimate gift to give is the first sip of an ice cold beer. But, we’re not ones to rest on our laurels, so now our fellow Punks will have the opportunity to make our beer distinctly their own! I personally can’t wait to crack-open a can with ‘Lauren’ written all over it!”

Personalised Punk IPA will be available in a box of 6 x 330ml cans including 1 x harmony glass for £26.95.

To personalise your own set of BrewDog beer cans visit the website here.