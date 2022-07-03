CARDIGAN’S Barley Saturday – which was held on the last Saturday of April – is the subject of a special fly-on-the-wall documentary on S4C next week.

Presenter Ifan Jones Evans visits this unique event – a popular fixture in the town since 1871 – in a special edition of Cefn Gwlad on Monday, July 11.

The cameras were there to record the return of one of Cardigan’s ancient traditions following a three-year hiatus caused by the Covid pandemic.

My little pony: Rod Lewis proudly leads Supreme Champion Cwm-Meudwy Bonwr through the packed streets of Cardigan at Barley Saturday. Picture: Stuart Ladd.

In the programme Ifan follows the behind-the-scenes preparations of organisers, cob and shire horse families and vintage vehicle enthusiasts.

He also enjoys the fun and frivolity of the big day as Cardigan celebrates the end of lockdown.

He gets to meet committee member J J Williams, who also runs a family business on the outskirts of town and Tudor Harries, show secretary for the past 12 years.

Tudor says: "What makes Barley Saturday unique is seeing the horses run through the town.

“It's like the parting of the red sea...all those faces either side of the road, and you hear the horseshoes clattering on the tarmac.

“It doesn't matter if you're first or last in your class, that's the buzz, and that's what breeders should be remember.”

"At the beginning the event was a celebration of the end of sowing season.

“The purpose of the day was twofold – it was also a hiring fair; farm labourers would be employed for a six-month term, so after the sowing season ended, they would gather in Cardigan to look for work for the next six months; which is harvest season.

“Horse breeders then took advantage of it and displayed their owners' horses.

"Covid left a void – so long live Barley Saturday!"

*Cefn Gwlad: Sadwrn Barlys will be screened on S4C at 9pm on Monday, July 11.