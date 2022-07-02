ECCENTRIC Spirits, distilled at award-winning Ceredigion distillery In The Welsh Wind, have tasted success at the prestigious Global Gin Masters 2022,.
Their Young Tom Gin was awarded a Master Medal in the Old Tom Gin category, and their Dewi Sant Gin and Cardiff Dry Gin both received gold medals in the Contemporary Gin Category.
Ellen Wakelam, co-founder and director of In The Welsh Wind Distillery, said: “We take pride in the spirits that we distil here at In The Welsh Wind Distillery, and we are thrilled that our Eccentric Spirits range is being recognised on an international stage.
“Since Eccentric Spirits has been with us at In The Welsh Wind, we have ensured that the botanical profile of each spirit celebrates the inspiration behind its creation.
“Our gold medal-winning Dewi Sant Gin is inspired by sea spray, and we use a coastal infusion of aromatic herbs to portray this on the palate.
“Cardiff Dry Gin, also a gold medal winner, is inspired by our capital city’s quirks, and our Master Medal-winning Young Tom Gin uses distilled IPA to introduce malty sweetness.”
