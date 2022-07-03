HRH The Prince of Wales will be fulfilling one of his greatest passions when he visits the National Botanic Garden of Wales in Llanarthne on Wednesday, 6 July.

Prince Charles has been patron of the gardens since 2000 and, given his great knowledge and commitment to organic gardening, has followed its evolvement with great interest.

During his visit he will view saplings from the ancient Pontfadog oak, which was an ancient tree in north Wales felled during a storm in 2013.

It is hoped that the saplings will be replanted this autumn, in their native Pontfadog.

The prince will then take a short walk with the First Minister of Wales, Mark Drakeford, before they have a private meeting.

Prince Charles and the Duchess of Cornwall will also take advantage during their visit to Wales to savour the musicianship of the Royal Welsh College of Music and Drama with an evening reception at Llwynywermod, Myddfai on Tuesday, 5 July.

They will be entertained by leading Welsh soprano Rebecca Evans, who was herself a student of the RWCMD, and the Prince of Wales’ official harpist, Alis Huws.

Prince Charles revived the historic post of a royal harpist more than 20 years ago to provide an opportunity for young performers on the Welsh national platform. He has served as patron of the RWCMD since 1999 and is now it’s president.

The musical performance will be followed by a diplomatic reception in which ambassadors of ten countries which share major economic and social links with Wales will be present, along with leading figures from public life, including the First Minister, Mark Drakeford.