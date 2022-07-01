Wales’ biggest open water swimming event has taken to the water in Penbrokeshire tonight, Friday July 1, to give a splashing start to the 2022 Long Course Weekend.

The Wales Swim is the opening event of the multi-sport challenge, centered on Tenby.

Western Telegraph: The shoal of swimmers make their way past Goscar Rock - where spectators managed to secure a seat! Picture: Gareth Davies PhotographyThe shoal of swimmers make their way past Goscar Rock - where spectators managed to secure a seat! Picture: Gareth Davies Photography

Over the weekend, around 12,000 athletes from all over the UK and Europe will put their sporting skills to the test over a variety of distances in the three disciplines of swimming, cycling and running.

Western Telegraph: The swimmers thronged the beach ahead of the 7pm start. Picture: Gareth Davies PhotographyThe swimmers thronged the beach ahead of the 7pm start. Picture: Gareth Davies Photography

Tonight’s Wales Swim saw entrants make a spectacular entrance into the sea off Tenby’s North Beach, to the accompaniment of a volley of fireworks.

They were encouraged by the large crowds who lined the North Walk and the many vantage points overlooking the bay.Western Telegraph: Tenby's RNLI lifeboat stood by as the swimmers made their way back to shore. Picture: Gareth Davies PhotographyTenby's RNLI lifeboat stood by as the swimmers made their way back to shore. Picture: Gareth Davies Photography

Despite the choppy conditions, several swimmers completed the 2.4 mile course in under an hour.

First out of the water, with a time of 53:10:06, was Pamphiel Pareyn.

A strong local contingent is taking part in the weekend, with Tenby Aces member David Kent the first of the home field to complete the course in 66th place in 1:18:26.

The cut-off point for the swim was 9pm. 

You can check on the swim results here