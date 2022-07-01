Wales’ biggest open water swimming event has taken to the water in Penbrokeshire tonight, Friday July 1, to give a splashing start to the 2022 Long Course Weekend.

The Wales Swim is the opening event of the multi-sport challenge, centered on Tenby.

The shoal of swimmers make their way past Goscar Rock - where spectators managed to secure a seat! Picture: Gareth Davies Photography

Over the weekend, around 12,000 athletes from all over the UK and Europe will put their sporting skills to the test over a variety of distances in the three disciplines of swimming, cycling and running.

The swimmers thronged the beach ahead of the 7pm start. Picture: Gareth Davies Photography

Tonight’s Wales Swim saw entrants make a spectacular entrance into the sea off Tenby’s North Beach, to the accompaniment of a volley of fireworks.

They were encouraged by the large crowds who lined the North Walk and the many vantage points overlooking the bay. Tenby's RNLI lifeboat stood by as the swimmers made their way back to shore. Picture: Gareth Davies Photography

Despite the choppy conditions, several swimmers completed the 2.4 mile course in under an hour.

First out of the water, with a time of 53:10:06, was Pamphiel Pareyn.

A strong local contingent is taking part in the weekend, with Tenby Aces member David Kent the first of the home field to complete the course in 66th place in 1:18:26.

The cut-off point for the swim was 9pm.

