Haverfordwest County AFC has announced the appointment of Tony Pennock as its new first team manager.

The 51-year-old Welshman, who has had a distinguished playing career, replaces Nicky Hayen, who recently departed to join Club NXT, the youth team of Belgian Pro League champions Club Brugge.

Haverfordwest County AFC chairman Rob Edwards said: “We were blessed with the number and quality of applicants for the role, but Tony was somebody that stood out at the beginning, and really impressed us during the process.

“He has had an excellent career as a player and coach, with the latter being at a very high level, and I’m certain he can continue the good work over the last six months and help drive us forward further.

“I am really looking forward to working with somebody of Tony’s calibre. I also want to thank the Board for their support during this process".

Penock tweeted: "Can’t wait to get started @HaverfordwestFC

"Looking forward to working with everyone at the club and with a group of talented players. Ready for the challenge ahead."

Formerly the Head of Academy at Swansea City for five years, Pennock joined Hull City in 2014 to head up the Tigers academy setup.

He would spend nearly three years in the role before being promoted to first team coach in November 2016.

His initial stay would be a short one, as he departed in January 2017 on the arrival of new manager Marco Silva.

His next move saw him return to the then-Welsh Premier League in April 2017 – where he played over 50 times for Carmarthen Town – to become assistant manager at Aberystwyth Town. Not long after arriving, he was made the permanent first team manager.

Pennock would be at Park Avenue for just a month, as he returned to Hull City in June to again take up a job as first team coach, working under new boss Leonid Slutsky.

His second stint at the MKM Stadium included many highs and lows. Having finished in the bottom half of the table between 2017 and 2019, they were relegated to League One after finishing bottom in the 2019-20 campaign.

However, working under manager Grant McCann, Pennock was part of the coaching setup that helped Hull to secure an immediate return to the second tier, as they were crowned champions after winning 27 of their 46 matches.

Pennock has been credited with bringing through a number of exciting young prospects during his time in Humberside, including the likes of West Ham United and England winger Jarrod Bowen and forward Keane Lewis-Potter.

Pennock's 20 years on the field have seen him represent the likes of Yeovil Town, Hereford United, Newport County and Farnborough Town.

In 2004-05, he was included in the then-Welsh Premier League Team of the Season after his impressive performances for Carmarthen Town.