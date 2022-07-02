Three of West Wales' most experienced jazz musicians will be playing in Tenby next weekend to herald the welcome return of the Tenby Jazz Lunches.

Pre-pandemic, the lunches had been run virtually every month since 2001 by Chris and Kath Osborne - originally starting out as brunches at the Fourcroft Hotel, then moving to Heywood Spa Hotel and then the Imperial Hotel.

Starting on Sunday July 10, the jazz lunches at the Imperial Hotel, under new management, will resume every second Sunday of the month.

The first concert features the Dave Cottle/Gary Phillips Band. This Swansea band play a wide mix of jazz styles from manouche to trad, with bebop, Latin, swing and even Dixieland on the way.

Chris Osborne said: “We couldn’t think of a more joyous bunch of musicians to reboot our monthly jazz concerts and, thankfully, we’ve found an enthusiastic reception from the new team at the Imperial.

"So, after such a long layoff, we’re really looking forward to welcoming faces old and new to the next chapter of Tenby Jazz”.

The lunches run from midday until 3pm and a seat in the audience costs £20, which includes a two-course meal.

For further information, visit TenbyJazz.co.uk, check out the posters around town or call in at the Imperial Hotel.

