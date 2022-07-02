It’s Day Two of the Long Course Weekend, and cyclists have been on the south Pembrokeshire roads since early this morning.
The multi-sport event has attracted 3,000 entries for the Wales Sportive, ridden over three different distances – 42 miles, 70 miles and 112 miles - on a challenging course.
Cyclists left from The Salterns in Tenby, with the first wave of riders being sent on their way at 6.30pm.
The first of the 112-milers was back in time for lunch – Donald Brooks from the Torq tri team arrived in Tudor Square in 5.13.30.
Riders will be arriving in Tudor Square throughout the afternoon.
Tomorrow, Sunday July 3, is the day for the Long Course runners, taking part in the Wales Marathon, the Wales Half-Marathon and the Wales 5k.
The weekend will conclude with the prize presentation in Tudor Square, when those who have successfully completed the full distance on all three sports will receive the coveted fourth piece in the Long Course medal jigsaw.
