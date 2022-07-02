There was no town quite like Milford Haven today (Saturday) as over 10,000 people lined the streets to watch the carnival that beat all others.
"Seeing the response from everyone around us, we're absolutely blown away," said Dan Mills, vice-chairman of the Milford Haven Round Table.
"Most of us had a lump in our throats at some point during the day, seeing the smiles on the kids' faces. And given all the stresses that the last few years have brought, it's a real tonic to see."
The carnival was organised by the Milford Haven Round Table who give up their time to voluntarily raise money for local charities. Last year alone they raised over £40,000 for a variety of worthy causes in the town.
"And this is why we love putting on events such as the carnival and the fireworks display on November 5," explained Dan.
"The people of the town support us so very much throughout the year and help as raise such a fantastic amount of money for various local causes, we just want to give something back to them as a way of saying thank you."
Thia year's carnival procession went through Hamilton Terrace and, for the first time in many years, back to the Waterfront via Charles Street.
"This is something we wanted to do as for many years the businesses in Charles Street have felt a bit left out," said Dan.
" But this year they've been very much part of the whole event and have certainly joined in the spirit."
