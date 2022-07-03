Dog owners are being reminded about the risks to pets of potentially toxic blue-green algae, which has been identified in Pembrokeshire.

As previously reported, the algae started to develop on Bosherston Lakes last month, and is likely to remain on the water throughout the summer.

It is one of around 50 locations across the UK where algal blooms have been sighted in lakes, ponds and rivers.

READ MORE

The British Veterinary Association (BVA) is warning pet owners to take extra precautions when walking dogs around areas of fresh water.

Dog-walkers are advised to keep their four-legged friends on a lead by the lakes

In late April, a cocker spaniel died of suspected blue green algae poisoning after a swim in Anton Lakes, Hampshire.

A National Trust Cymru Pembrokeshire spokesperson said:

“Due to the hot weather we have had recently, naturally occurring blue-green algae has been found in the lakes at Bosherton on the Stackpole Estate.

"If you are planning on visiting, please avoid contact with the water and ensure that dogs do not swim in or drink from the water.

"We are working with Cyfoeth Naturiol Cymru/Natural Resources Wales to monitor the algae.”

Blue green algae, or cyanobacteria, are a group of bacteria that can contain dangerous toxins which can be harmful and potentially fatal to pets, livestock and birds if ingested even in small quantities.

The algae may appear as green or greenish-brown scum on the surface of water. Dogs can swallow it by drinking water from an affected lake, river or pond or while licking their fur after going for a swim.

It’s possible for dogs to come into contact with the bacteria even if they don’t go into water for a paddle, as toxic blooms are often blown to the edges of water bodies.

According to trend data supplied by Professor Alan Radford and his team at SAVSNET, University of Liverpool, suspected or confirmed cases reported by veterinary practices peak in July and August, at the height of the summer season, and aren’t restricted to any one part of the UK.

British Veterinary Association President Justine Shotton said: “Many dogs love nothing more than a paddle in a lake to cool off in this weather, but we’d urge pet owners to keep them on a lead during walks near water bodies confirmed to have algal blooms this summer.

"The majority of blooms are toxic and it is impossible to tell the difference visually, so it is better to be safe than sorry.

“It is also important to be aware of the symptoms of exposure. These commonly include vomiting, diarrhoea, drooling, disorientation, trouble breathing, seizures, and blood in faeces.

"They can appear within a few minutes or hours of exposure, depending on the type of toxin ingested, and can cause liver damage and ultimately be rapidly fatal if left untreated.

“There is currently no known antidote for the toxins, so dog owners should seek prompt veterinary treatment to tackle their effects and ensure a good chance of recovery for their pet."