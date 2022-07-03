Runners are on the road today, Sunday July 3, for the final day of the Long Course Weekend.
The 10am start of the Wales Marathon in Tenby’s Tudor Square was cheered on its way by a huge crowd.
The closed road event follows a scenic and challenging route around Tenby and south Pembrokeshire.
It was preceded by the start of the Wales 5k.
The Wales half-marathon gets underway from Manorbier Castle at midday, with the Wales 10k leaving from the same location at 1.30pm.
All the runs finish in Tudor Square, where excitement will be mounting throughout the day to find out which of the ahtletes to complete all three full-length disciplines – swim, cycle and run - will be crowned Long Course Weekend champions later this afternoon.
The overall winner of the 2017 Long Course Weekend, Marcus Hultgren of Sweden. was lying in fourth place after the swim and cycle events, needing to claim back around 17 marathon minutes from current leader Donald Brooks from the Torq triathlon team of Teignmouth.
