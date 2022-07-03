Pembrokeshire Roads Policing Unit made more than 50 arrests last month, including 24 for drug-driving and 12 for drink-driving.

The officers have detailed their June statistics, which included seizing four bladed articles or offensive weapons, including a knuckle duster and lock knives.

"In the first half of 2022, we made over 150 drug/ drink drive arrests," officers posted on Twitter.

Offences which led to June arrests also included disqualified driving, possessing an offensicve weapon, dagerous driving and obstructing a police officer.