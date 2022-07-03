Pembrokeshire Roads Policing Unit made more than 50 arrests last month, including 24 for drug-driving and 12 for drink-driving.
The officers have detailed their June statistics, which included seizing four bladed articles or offensive weapons, including a knuckle duster and lock knives.
MORE NEWS
Pembrokeshire man charged with attempted murder
Illegal number plates and defective tyre land driver in court
"In the first half of 2022, we made over 150 drug/ drink drive arrests," officers posted on Twitter.
Offences which led to June arrests also included disqualified driving, possessing an offensicve weapon, dagerous driving and obstructing a police officer.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here