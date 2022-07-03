The Long Course Weekend is all over, bar the celebrations...

The three-day multi-sport event concluded this afternoon with a podium presentation in the centre of Tenby, where crowds had gathered throughout the day to cheer on runners.

The challenging conditions of the 2.4 mile swim, a 112-mile cycle and a 26.2 mile marathon defeated a number of the large field of athletes.

Two completed the three full-length disciplines in a total of under nine hours.

The weekend's winner was one of the world's best age-group athletes, Donald Brooks of the Torq triathlon club, who had a finish time of 8:53:36.

Brooks went into the marathon ahead of the field, and maintained his time to keep Belgian pro-triathlete and Pamphriel Pareyn at bay.

Pareyn, who was first out of the water in Friday evening's Wales Swim, recorded a total time of 8:57:21.

In third place was Liam Lloyd of Llanelli in a time of 9:08:51.

The ladies podium saw a trio of athletes from the Swansea area taking the top positiions.

Hannah Munday was first, with a total time of 10:53:41.

Second place was claimed by Emily Marchant, whose finish time was 11:07.17, while Princess Shaddick was third, just over 10 minutes away with a tiime of 11.17.44.For more information and results, check out www.lcwwales.com/athletes/results/