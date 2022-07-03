A community is in mourning this weekend after an 11-year-old boy tragically lost his life after reportedly being swept out to sea at Angle.

It is understood that Zac Thompson had climbed onto a rock with his elder brother and their 11-year-old cousin, when a freak wave washed them into the sea at Angle Beach on Friday evening (July 1).

Whilst's Zac's brother and cousin managed to swim ashore, Zac got into difficulties.

He was eventually brought ashore by a member of the public where he was assisted by emergency responders however Zac failed to regain consciousness.

He was reportedly flown by Wales Air Ambulance to The Heath Hospital in Cardiff, however the following day, Saturday, the hospital confirmed that Zac had passed away.

This weekend tributes have been pouring in, including from Pembroke Dock Community School, where Zac was a student in Year 6.

“We are heartbroken,” the school stated.

“Zac was a lovely young man, a valued pupil and will be greatly missed.

“He excelled academically, in particular in maths, and loved to solve complex mental maths challenges (keeping staff on their toes).”

Zac was also a talented sportsman who played exceptionally well at cricket and helped the school get through to the area finals, which are due to be played this week.

“He had a cheeky smile, was funny, and was looking forward to his final weeks in primary school, the summer holidays and all the opportunities that were open to him as he moved on to secondary school,” continued the statement from Pembroke Dock Community School.

“Zac had a huge zest for life!

“One sweet memory of him was when he was in Year 3, and it was Superhero Day. Zac came to school dressed as his favourite superhero - his Mum.

“And Zac said ‘Not all superheroes wear capes’."

The statement concludes: "This is a dreadfully sad time for his family, and our love thoughts and prayers are with both his family and his wide circle of friends, who will miss his big character and mischievous nature.

"There will be many staff on had to support the learners on Monday and beyond the week."

A JustGiving page has been set up to support the family of Zac HERE.

The school has released a picture of Zac, when he came in dressed as his favourite superhero – his Mum