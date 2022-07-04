A new package of measures to address second homes in Wales is due to be annunced today, Monday July 4.
First Minister Mark Drakeford and the leader of Plaid Cymru Adam Price will will give an update on the action being taken to ensure everyone is able to afford to live in their local community, whether they are buying or renting a home.
The measures will include changes to planning, taxation and plans for a new licensing scheme for holiday lets.
We wil bring you more on this story later today.
