A man who has been charged with eight drug and motoring offences has been remanded to court this morning (Monday, July 4).
The man was arrested in Newgale yesterday.
His motoring offences included failing to stop after a car crash and driving without due care, as well as multiple charges for disqualified driving and driving with no insurance.
During his arrest, police officers also charged him with failing to provide a breath specimen.
In addition to the motoring offences, the man was arrested and subsequently charged with possession of cannabis.
