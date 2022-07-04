A chapel in Pembrokeshire is set to rise from the ashes after a fire severely damaged the building late last year.

Bethel Chapel in Loveston is to be repaired and have rebuilding work conducted after a fire desecrated it in November 2021.

The fire took place at 7.43am on the morning of Sunday, November 14, 2021, when fire crews from Narberth, Tenby and Haverfordwest attended and dealt with the incident across the morning.

Trustees and members of the chapel then put forward a planning application to Pembrokeshire County Council, for rebuilding and repair work to take place.

A spokesperson from the application said: “The chapel has suffered extensive fire damage throughout. The roof coverings and structure have completely collapsed.

Eastern and southern elevations of Bethel Chapel

“The main part of the chapel has been covered in plastic to prevent further damage from water ingress.

“The windows have also been covered over. The lean to on the rear elevation is completely open to the elements.”

Pembrokeshire County Council conditionally approved the application for the work to take place at the chapel.

One of the conditions under which the application was approved was that the work begins no later than five years.