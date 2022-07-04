Tony Pennock has spoken of his excitement after being confirmed as the new manager of Haverfordwest County.

The 51-year-old recently left as first team coach at Hull City after six years in the role and has been named as Nicky Hayen’s replacement at the Bluebirds.

“I’m excited by the challenge ahead," he said.

"I had a number of conversations with Rob [Edwards] and the board over the last week or so, and their ambitions match mine, so I’m looking forward to becoming the first team manager.

“I decided to leave Hull at the end of the season to pursue a new challenge as a manager and, having had conversations with a number of people, I just feel the time is right.

“When Rob got in touch to manage Haverfordwest County, I just think it was too good an offer to turn down.

“I’m definitely not coming into the club, not knowing anybody or not knowing much about the players,” he added.

“I’m familiar with quite a few of the lads in the group from their younger days when they were at Swansea City, Cardiff City or other league clubs.

“So I do know a few of the lads and I know the experience they’ve got in the Cymru Premier, and I’m looking forward to working with Gary [Richards] and the other staff, and hopefully having a good season.”