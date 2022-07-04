The community of Pembroke Dock has opened its heart following the tragic death on Saturday of 11-year-old Zac Thompson.

Within a day of setting up a JustGiving page, the initial £5,000 target had been reached by 3.30pm today (Monday), the figure stood at £12,550.

“As a community we’re shocked and saddened to learn of the sudden passing of 11-year-old Zac Thompson,” reads the JustGiving statement.

“Zac was a beautiful, cheeky, sport-mad, incredible kid whose eyes and smile would light up any room.

“Everyone has a photo or a story to tell of this darling boy and as a community I know each and every one of you wants to offer support to Carli Phil Tyler and his family.

“Rest in peace, my little mate. I’ll never ever forget you.”

Zac Thompson

Zac was pronounced dead by staff at the Heath Hospital, Cardiff following a freak beach accident in Angle on Friday evening.

Zac, his older brother and his cousin who is also 11, were swept out to sea. The brother and cousin managed to reach the shore however Zac had to rescued by a member of the public.

It is understood that he failed to regain consciousness.

He was flown to the Heath by Air Ambulance but his death was pronounced later on Saturday.

Donations can be made to his Gustgiving page on the link HERE