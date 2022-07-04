Fishguard is welcoming around 80 Americans on their nation's Independence Day, as part of their 30-day cruise from New York City to London.

The cruise ship - the eight deck Seven Seas Navigator, which is 172.5m in legnth - arrived in the port today (Monday, July 4), and the tourists were spending their day in Cardigan, exploring the town centre and the castle.

The tourist are currently on a month-long cruise, which left New York on June 7, and has enjoyed stops at Nova Skotia and Newfoundland, Greenland, Faroe Islands, Scotland and Ireland.

Cardigan Cllr Clive Davies said: "Cardigan Castle and the town will receive a visit of around 80 cruise passengers who have booked the Discover Cardigan tour as part of their New York to London cruise.

“I’ve provided Richard Bros Buses with Cardigan town maps, so they will have an idea of the towns layout on route to visit us as well as access to the Cardigan Town App.

“So to all our unique Cardigan shops, be sure to look out for our US visitors.”

A spokesperson from Rivers Seven Seas Cruises said: "The tour will explore the wonderfully historical Cardigan, starting at the remains of its namesake castle overlooking the River Teifi, parts of which date to the 12th century.

“An audio-visual display in the castle’s medieval north tower recounts the history of the fortification, the centuries of invasions and how the castle became the birthplace of Wales’ biggest cultural festival, the Eisteddfod.

Cardigan Castle

"Be sure to browse the lovely Georgian house and gardens on the grounds before heading into downtown Cardigan to explore further on your own.

“The architectural highlights include the 19th-century Cardigan Guildhall Market, a two-story shopping venue constructed with locally quarried stone.

"The field gun at the front recognizes the 7th Earl of Cardigan, who was a commander in the ill-fated Charge of the Light Brigade.

“Inside the market, you will find dozens of shops with merchandise ranging from locally made clothing to traditional Welsh delicacies. There are also plenty of art galleries throughout town.”