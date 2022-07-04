Police officers attended a two-vehicle crash this morning (Monday, July 4) in Haverfordwest.

The two-vehicle crash happened on Portfield, near Fenton School and Tesco Haverfordwest, and traffic in the area was temporarily affected late into the Monday morning.

The incident caused heavy traffic along the road, as recovery services cleared the scene.

The scene was clear by approximately 12.30pm.

MORE NEWS

A spokesperson from Dyfed-Powys Police said: “Police attended a two-vehicle road traffic collision which occurred this morning, Monday 4th July 2022 in Portfield, Haverfordwest.

“No injuries were reported.”