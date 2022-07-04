A Pembrokeshire mechanic has admitted launching a sustained attack on a woman, repeatedly punching her, biting her, striking her head against the wall and hitting her over the head with a television and threatening to kill her.

Adam Edwards, 27, of Linden Hall, Rosebush, appeared for sentencing at Swansea Crown Court today, Monday, July 4.

The court heard the horrific 999 call that Edwards’ ex-partner had made.

She had been unable to speak to the operator, but the court heard her repeatedly screaming for Edwards to stop as he called her a whore and repeatedly threatened to kill her during the six minute recording.

Edwards’ victim eventually managed to escape the house in a state of undress and fled to a neighbour.

The court heard that she suffered from bruising to her face and to the upper part of her body and leg. She also had several abrasions on her head and body.

That evening she suffered an epileptic seizure.

During the attack on May 29 Edwards had repeatedly punched her, bit her ears and body, struck her head against the wall, used both hands to pull her mouth open and hit her over the head with a television.

The court heard that the assault had come after the victim had admitted being unfaithful to Edwards.

Prior to this there had been another assault on April 18.

On this occasion he repeatedly punched her to her arms and face using both hands, struck her head against the wall and head butted her before taking a kitchen knife and threatening to kill himself.

The court heard that the couple had been out for drinks and Edwards had become aggravated by the presence of her ex-partner in the pub prior to the couple returning home.

Edwards admitted two counts of assault occasioning actual bodily harm and one of making threats to kill.

In an impact statement read out in court his victim said that since the attack she had been unable to return to her home and that her work, family and social life had all been hugely impacted.

“The pain was as if I had been hit by a car,” she said, adding that she still suffered pain in upper body.

She said that she was unable to sleep, suffering from nightmares and finding it difficult to go outside. Although she had returned to work she was finding it difficult to do her job.

“I genuinely believed that he was going to kill me,” she said.

“I don’t know how I will move on from this. I feel like I have lost everything. I feel like everything is destroyed. It has broken my whole world and everything I had and felt safe with.”

The court heard that Edwards had six convictions for seven offences including one for battery for an assault upon his father in 2016 and another for threatening to behead an ex-partner’s dog.

In mitigation the court heard that alcohol was the ‘root cause’ of Edwards’ offending. He was ‘remorseful’ about what had happened and was looking to address his anger issues.

“She had every reason to believe that you were going to kill her,” said His Honour Judge P H Thomas QC. “She has suffered emotional and physical consequences from your treatment of her.”

He sentenced Edwards to three years and six months in prison for making threats to kill, with 18 months for the May ABH to run concurrently.

For the April assault he sentenced Edwards to a further eight months to run consecutively, making a total of four years and two months in prison.

He also imposed a five year restraining order preventing Edwards from contacting or approaching his victim or going to her home.

Edwards will serve half of this before being released on licence.