Two people were taken to hospital after a four-vehicle crash in Haverfordwest on the evening of Sunday, July 3.

The vehicles collided on the A4076 Dredgman Hill in Haverfordwest at around 6.30pm on the Sunday evening.

A spokesperson from Dyfed-Powys Police said: “Police attended a road traffic collision which occurred at about 6.30pm on Sunday, July 3rd on the A4076 in Haverfordwest.

“Four vehicles were involved in the collision. Two people were taken to hospital as a precaution.”

Police officers also attended another multi-vehicle crash in Haverfordwest on Monday as a two-vehicle crash took place on Portfield late into the morning.

No injuries were reported in that collision.