An organisation working with children in Pembroke Dock has received a £1,000 grant from a special costal voting round of Tesco’s Bags of Help scheme.

Clybiau Plant Cymru’s grant will go towards delivering workshops and out-of-school childcare clubs that encourage children to play outdoors and connect with nature in coastal areas.

Naomi Evans, Regional Manager for Clybiau Plant Cymru, said: “We’re truly grateful to Tesco for its support and funding through the Bags of Help scheme.

"We aim to promote health, wellbeing and environmental awareness through fun, outdoor activities, so every donation has a huge impact on kids’ lives.

“The clubs provide valuable play and learning opportunities outside of the school day, enabling parents to work and train, which in turn drives economic growth, tackles poverty and reduces inequalities.

“Through the funding we are delivering six workshops in the Tenby, Saundersfoot and Pembroke Dock areas to children and our staff,” she added.

“It will engage up to 100 individuals, as well as providing skills and knowledge which staff can apply on an ongoing basis to provide quality childcare for years to come.”

Tesco shoppers in Pembroke Dock cast their votes using blue tokens handed out at checkouts as part of the special voting round supporting groups in 42 coastal communities across the UK.

More than 100 projects working to improve Britain’s coastline shared the combined funding pot worth £300,000.

Bags of Help, run in partnership with the charity Groundwork, sees funding awarded to thousands of local community projects every year.

To date £80m has been awarded through the scheme, with more than £5m awarded to projects in Wales.

Claire de Silva, Tesco’s head of community, said: “Bags of Help has been a huge success since we introduced the scheme and we are glad to be able to support this work with children in Pembrokeshire thanks to this special voting round for coastal projects.

“We saw a fantastic mix of projects shortlisted and I’d like to thank customers for casting their votes for projects that will have a positive impact within their community.”