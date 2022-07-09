A Grade II-listed Georgian seafront hotel in the heart of a Pembrokeshire town has gone up for sale.

The Belhaven House Hotel, located on Hamilton Terrace in Milford Haven, was put onto Rightmove for a price of £350,000.

The hotel features nine guest bedrooms, each with an en-suite, a courtyard garden, as well as generous parking and owner’s accommodation to the rear.

The property has also been described as “potential to be converted back into one or two homes.”

A spokesperson from Savills, Cardiff said: “Belhaven House Hotel is a Grade II listed mid-terrace Georgian property.

"It used to be the home of the surgeon to the Whaling Fleet which reverse migrated from Nantucket, Massachusets via St.Johns in Labrador, which accounts for the Canadian design.

The bar of the hotel. Picture: Savills, Cardiff

“Although now clearly in two segments, the building was one until c.1851, when it was split to form two more-saleable town houses. The owners bought and re-joined the two segments and No.28 staircase became the internal fire escape.

“This property faces southwards over the Milford Haven Waterway, the Marina and the Pembrokeshire Coastal Path. Apart from the never-ending visual attractions of the ships, yachts and birdlife, this river estuary provides about 50% of the business.

“There are always engineers associated with the refinery, LNG Gas Plants, Power Station, Dry Dock and other Marine services, ships, trawlers and yachts to provide year round demand. The hotel/B&B business is being offered for sale as a going concern.

“The property also offers potential to be converted back into one or two houses for residential use (subject to planning).

The dining area. Picture: Savills, Cardiff

“The rear courtyard garden mainly given to shrubs, apple trees and roses leads to the gated carpark, with room for six-eight vehicles.

“At the rear of the hotel is a laundry/boiler house with two new gas fired boilers, one to provide hot water for washing and one for the radiators.”

The British Listed Buildings said about the property: “Included despite facade alterations as one of the houses of the first phase of the new town, cl797-l8l0, with substantial surviving internal features.

“Said to have been the bakery set up for the Nantucket whaling fleet by Timothy Folger, one of the leaders of the N American whalers invited to Milford in l792.”

The guest living room. Picture: Savills, Cardiff

To read more about the property, visit https://www.rightmove.co.uk/properties/83472578#/?channel=RES_BUY

One of the bedrooms. Picture: Savills, Cardiff