VISITING wards is to be paused and face masks are back as Hywel Dda reintroduce Covid restrictions to Withybush.

Following a formal review in its hospitals, Hywel Dda has reinstated a number of measures due to an increasing prevalence of Covid 19.

All staff and visitors to Withybush Hospital are to wear face masks (unless exempt) on the hospital site.

Visiting to inpatients/wards are to be paused from Tuesday, July 5, except for end-of-life visits and any visits considered necessary through agreement with the ward sister/charge nurse.

Visits planned for the rest of Monday, July 4, will proceed as planned.

People attending an outpatient appointment are to attend alone unless they require the support of a carer/relative.

A designated partner can attend antenatal appointments or scans and when a mother or birthing person is admitted in labour to the Midwifery-led Unit

There will be testing of all patients prior to admission.

MORE NEWS:

Mandy Rayani, director of nursing, quality and patient experience, said: “We have made the decision to reinforce these measures at Withybush Hospital to reduce the risk to our patients and staff and thank people for their support and co-operation at this time.

“While the situation at Withybush Hospital and across our other hospital sites will be reviewed and updated frequently, we can all continue to take protective measures to reduce the risk of transmission of Covid to protect vulnerable people and the NHS.

“We strongly advise anyone in our locality who has the classic symptoms of Covid, or who suspects they may have Covid to isolate and take an LFD test. If positive, we urge people to isolate – this will help you to rest and recover while protecting others from the risk of transmission.”

The health board is also strongly encouraging all members of staff and contractors to undertake and report an LFD test, twice weekly.

For up-to-date information, visit the health board’s website, here.