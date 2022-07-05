Eighteen gardens in and around the city of St Davids recently opened their gates to the public to help raise funds for the registered charities Prostate Cymru and Eco Dewi.

In some of the gardens, owners offered refreshments, plant sales, wine and cakes while visitors relaxed and explored how these spaces are used in so many different ways.

Inspired planting at St Davids Open Gardens

There was a Gardeners’ Market in Cross Square with and number of plant and flowers stalls on Saturday, plus stalls manned by Pembrokeshire Friends of Prostate Cymru and Eco Dewi promoting what they do, handing out information and explaining how any funds are spent.

The Gardeners’ Market was cancelled on Sunday due to strong winds and stormy weather. However, despite the inclement conditions, visitors continued to come and explore the gardens.

A garden with a view at St Davids Open Gardens

On the Sunday the Western Telegraph braved the rain and received a warm welcome from all the gardeners. Special mention must go to 44 Goat Street who welcomed us in from a downpour with Monopoly, chocolate and biscuits.

At other gardens we enjoyed inspired planting, beautiful views, tea and cake and friendly welcomes.

“The Open Gardens Weekend is an annual fun event, as much for locals as visitors,” said organiser Julia Horton Mansfield.

Erw Dewi garden is going from strength to strength. Picture: Western Telegraph

“Although we are trying to raise money for charity, we like to put on an event that St Davids can enjoy and be proud of.

“It is above all a social, friendly two days when anyone who takes part meets new friends and has the opportunity to raise money for good causes.

Jenny and Gordon gave a warm welcome at Melin Dan Y Rhiw. Picture: Western Telegraph

“We already have some new gardens wanting to join in next year and would love to hear from anyone else who would like to join us on the last weekend in June.”

The event has raised around £1,605 despite Sunday’s wind and rain.

Pam and John in their garden with a view, and lots of lovely cakes. Picture: Western Telegraph

“We are so grateful to everyone who helped in any way to make this a successful weekend,” said Julia.