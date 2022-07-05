Speeding in his BMW on a west Sussex road has cost a Pembrokeshire motorist hundreds of pounds.

The case of Paul Jason Andrew, 47, was heard at Sussex Magistrates Court last week.

The court heard how Andrew was caught speeding his BMW on a dual carriageway road, namely the A27, Newells Lane Overbridge in West Ashling, on October 6 last year.

Andrew, of Stepaside, did not appear in person but entered a guilty plea under the single justice procedure.

He was fined £584 and must also pay a £58 victim surcharge and £90 costs. His driving licence was also endorsed with five penalty points.

Andrew has until July 28 to pay the total amount of £732.