Speeding in his BMW on a west Sussex road has cost a Pembrokeshire motorist hundreds of pounds.
The case of Paul Jason Andrew, 47, was heard at Sussex Magistrates Court last week.
The court heard how Andrew was caught speeding his BMW on a dual carriageway road, namely the A27, Newells Lane Overbridge in West Ashling, on October 6 last year.
MORE NEWS
- Mechanic jailed for horrific and sustained attack on a woman
- Two taken to hospital after Haverfordwest four-vehicle crash
Andrew, of Stepaside, did not appear in person but entered a guilty plea under the single justice procedure.
He was fined £584 and must also pay a £58 victim surcharge and £90 costs. His driving licence was also endorsed with five penalty points.
Andrew has until July 28 to pay the total amount of £732.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here