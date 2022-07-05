A drugs dealing case which allegedly involves five men from the counties of both Pembrokeshire and Ceredigion has been rejected by Haverfordwest magistrates.

Daniel Ferman, 31, of Maesy Mynydd, Newport faces two charges of being concerned in supplying Class A cocaine and Class B cannabis between June 2019 and April 2020.

Ben Goldfuss-Tanner, 24, of Gaerludd, Crymych, has been charged with being concerned in supplying Class B cannabis on March 10, 2021 and two additional charges of possessing 23.31g of cannabis and 0.19g of the illegal Class A drug Psilocin (mushrooms).

Kerley Brian, 29, of Clos yr Helyg, Crymych is charged with being concerned in the supply of Class B cannabis between March 2019 and June 2019 and of being concerned in the supply of cocaine between May 2019 and June 2019.

James Tinker, 39, of Parc y Trap Road, Adpar, Newcastle Emlyn, is charged with supplying Class B cannabis between February and April 2020.

The fifth defendant is John Miles, 49, of Lower Kingswood, Surrey who has been charged with possessing 286.3g of Class B cannabis with intent to supply and two further charges of being concerned in the supply of cocaine and cannabis.

All charges are alleged to have been committed between October 2018 and April 2020.

No pleas were entered when the five defendants appeared before Haverfordwest magistraes earlier this week.

After declining jurisdiction, all charges were adjourned to August 1 when the five defendants will appear at Swansea Crown Court.