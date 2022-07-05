A man was arrested and subsequently charged for being drunk and disorderly, after police officers were called to Withybush Hospital.

Dyfed-Powys Police officers received the call to go to the hospital on the evening of Monday, July 4.

He was arrested and then taken into custody, andcwill appear at court later this month.

The road policing unit also charge a man on eight offences in Newgale on Sunday, July 3.

The man was arrested and later charged on:

  • Two counts of disqualified driving
  • Two counts of driving with no insurance
  • Failing to stop after a road traffic collision
  • Driving without due care
  • Failing to provide a breath specimen
  • Possession of cannabis