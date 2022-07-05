A Pembrokeshire pensioner has been convicted of speeding through his home village in his Volkswagen Golf.
The case of 80-year-old Peter James English was heard at Llanelli Magistrate’s Court on Monday, July 4.
Magistrates heard how a speed camera caught him driving on the A487 in Newport village at a speed of 40mph. The limit in the village is 30mph.
The offence happened on January 24 this year at 11:11am.
English, of Maes Ingli, did not appear in court but entered a guilty plea through the single justice procedure.
MORE NEWS
- Speeding in Sussex costs Pembrokeshire BMW driver dear
- Mechanic jailed for horrific and sustained attacks on woman
Magistrates fined him £40 and ordered him to pay a £34 victim surcharge and £90 costs.
His driving licence was also endorsed with three points.
A second offence of failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle was withdrawn.
The court took English’s guilty plea into account when imposing sentence.
The pensioner has until August 1 to pay the balance of £164.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here