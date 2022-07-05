A Pembrokeshire pensioner has been convicted of speeding through his home village in his Volkswagen Golf.

The case of 80-year-old Peter James English was heard at Llanelli Magistrate’s Court on Monday, July 4.

Magistrates heard how a speed camera caught him driving on the A487 in Newport village at a speed of 40mph. The limit in the village is 30mph.

The offence happened on January 24 this year at 11:11am.

English, of Maes Ingli, did not appear in court but entered a guilty plea through the single justice procedure.

MORE NEWS

Magistrates fined him £40 and ordered him to pay a £34 victim surcharge and £90 costs.

His driving licence was also endorsed with three points.

A second offence of failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle was withdrawn.

The court took English’s guilty plea into account when imposing sentence.

The pensioner has until August 1 to pay the balance of £164.