HRH Prince Charles will visit both Bosherston and Narberth on Thursday, July 7 - almost exactly a year since his last visit to Pembrokeshire.

During that visit, he visited St David's Cathedral, Nevern Castle and St Martin of Tours Church in Haverfordwest.

On this week's visit to Bosherston, the prince will be marking several celebratory anniversaries.

The Prince of Wales will visit St Govan’s Chapel to celebrate the 70th anniversary of the Pembrokeshire Coast National Park, and to mark the 10th anniversary of the Wales Coast Path and the 200th anniversary of HM Coastguard.

Prince Charles on his last visit to Pembrokeshire at St Martin of Tours in Haverfordwest

While there, he will take a tour of the chapel, before meeting national park authority officers on the clifftop above.

He will also meet with Natural Resources Wales and officers from the Maritime and Coastguard Agency, as well as those playing a part in the history and management of the Castlemartin Estate.

While in the county, the prince will also visit Narberth, and meet with local business owners and producers.

He will walk along High Street, visiting independent shops including Andrew Rees and Sons, The Golden Sheaf Gallery and Wisebuys.

During his time in the town, he will also visit Narberth Town Hall and Hwb Narberth, as he learns about the process of creating a new building for the Narberth Community Library, as well as small community groups to hold meetings and classes.