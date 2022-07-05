A Pembrokeshire pensioner tragically died after choking at home, an inquest heard last week.

Linda Krzamieniecki, 63, moved to Pembrokeshire and lived in Kilgetty after she married her husband.

Although she did suffer from mental health problems, on March 8 this year Mrs Krzamieniecki was described as being in a good mood and had stayed indoors while her husband went out to the garden.

MORE NEWS

When her husband came back into the lounge, he noticed that something was not right. He initially thought his wife had suffered a heart attack.

He rang 999 and then attempted to administer CPR. Paramedics then arrived, but despite their best efforts Mrs Krzamieniecki was pronounced dead.

Mr Krzamieniecki told Pembrokeshire coroner, Paul Bennett, that he had left his wife on the sofa eating chunks of cheese and that he had only been in the garden for five or ten minutes.

A post mortem concluded that Mrs Krzamieniecki had died as a result of asphyxia caused by a blockage in the upper airway by a food bolus.

Pembrokeshire coroner recorded a conclusion of accidental death.

He thanked Mr Krzamieniecki for attending the inquest and sharing his insights and extended his sincere condolences.

Why do newspapers cover inquests