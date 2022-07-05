Pembrokeshire Agricultural Society has made land available for the production of fresh fruit and vegetables as part of a community garden.

A group of local Haverfordwest residents, will be producing the fruit and vegetables, as they take part in the agricultural society’s garden initiative.

The society believes it is the first in the UK to take on such a project.

Just over an acre of the County Showground has been allocated for the project, which has already seen over 40 local residents getting involved.

Some of those interested have been waiting for over ten years for such an opportunity to arise.

Pembrokeshire Agricultural Society board chairman, Mike Davies, said: “We really look forward to working with these hugely enthusiastic local residents on this project.

“It is great to see young families already learning from very experienced and knowledgeable growers.

“Here on the showground, we have the valuable resource to kick start the process - fertile soil - and we are delighted to assist. Our charitable objectives cover the valuable opportunities which this great project offer.”

Work underway at the showground for the community garden

The community garden project came about on the showground following a request to local landowners in the Haverfordwest area from a local resident, retired GP Dr Roger Burns.

Roger was interested in starting a scheme in the area, and the Pembrokeshire Agricultural Society responded positively to the request.

Following that GWRP, a Wales-wide organisation which helps stimulate community engagement and collaboration, then got involved to help officiate the agreement.

MORE NEWS

Sian Wells, co-ordinator, said: “Thank you to the society for providing the land and the farmers who ploughed the ground. We have waited ten years to grow food. We are delighted to now be on the land and already seeing the fruits of our labour.”

A spokesperson from the society said: “We are fully supportive of the community garden project and recognise the value of the health and well-being aspect of the work.

“During the Covid-19 lockdowns there was a big rise in gardening and outdoor activities including in schools. The health and educational benefits of spending time outside, as well as growing your own food, are obvious.”

The community garden at the showground