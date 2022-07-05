A Pembrokeshire driving instructor has won a national Road Safety Wales Award for his dedication to road safety in the county.

Mark Jempson has won the award for helping road users in Pembrokeshire drive safely.

Mark has been an approved driving instructor and fleet driver trainer since 2012 and teaches learner drivers on their way to passing their theory and practical tests.

He also coaches full licence holders and runs classroom based courses and enjoys every aspect of his job.

The Road Safety Wales Awards recognise individuals, groups and organisations that have made a real commitment to road safety, above and beyond what would normally be expected of them.

Each year, road safety professionals from across Wales have the opportunity to nominate deserving people to receive an award; those that have demonstrated excellent road safety practice, created innovative projects or made a personal contribution to keeping other people safe on the roads.

Originally from Sussex, Mark and his wife moved to Pembrokeshire in 2007.

He said: “I love everything about my job. It’s so varied and I never realised how many different facets of the role I would find myself involved with.

"I am really honoured to receive this award and proud to receive recognition for something which I am passionate about.”

Kirstie Donoghue, road safety officer, said: “Mark has been fantastic for Pembrokeshire’s Road Safety Team and the wider driving community in Pembrokeshire. He has such a vast range of driving awareness and knowledge and is a huge asset and a very valued Road Safety Partner.

“He fully deserves this award for his commitment and the team at Road Safety Pembrokeshire congratulate Mark on his accolade.”

Over the last decade, Mark has been heavily involved in producing and delivering many of the Road Safety programmes in Pembrokeshire.

The programmes which Mark assists with include the Mature Driver Scheme (65+) and the Pass Plus Cymru (17 -25) course.

A spokesperson from the team said: “These courses are a fantastic resource to ensure drivers from all age groups and experience have access to professional safety training.”

For further information, contact the team on 01437 775144, or by emailing road.safety@pembrokeshire.gov.uk