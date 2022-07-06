THREE more drivers have been in court for speeding in the St Dogmaels area.

The village has been a 20mph zone for a year following a long campaign by the village’s 20’s Plenty for Us group to get the speed limit lowered. The limit was introduced in June 2021.

Court listings regularly show drivers being fined for breaking this limit and the 30mph limit, which remains on the road just outside the village.

Here are some who recently appeared in court for St Dogmaels speeding charges.

Stephen John Davies, 61, of Crymych, admitted speeding at Llanelli Magistrates Court on July 4.

He was caught on January 18 doing 36mph on B4546 St Dogmaels, where the limit is 30mph. He was fined £56 and given three points on his licence. He also had to pay £34 surcharge and £90 costs.

Nathan Vaughan Harries, 28, of Llandeilo Road, Upper Brynamman, admitted speeding at Llanelli Magistrates Court on July 4.

He was caught on January 17 doing 38mph on the B4546 St Dogmaels Road where the limit is 20mph. He was fined £333 and given five points on his licence. He also had to pay £34 surcharge and £90 costs.

Martin John Ward, 76, of The Moorings, St Dogmaels, admitted speeding at Haverfordwest Magistrates Court on June 29.

He was caught on November 29 doing 31mph on B4546 St Dogmaels Road, where the limit is 20mph. He was fined £75 and given three points on his licence. He also had to pay £34 surcharge.