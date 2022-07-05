The Port of Milford Haven has shown its willingness to move forward in helping the UK towards its Net Zero ambitions.

The Crown Estate revealed on Tuesday, July 5, that it had identified five broad ‘Areas of Search’ for the development of floating offshore wind in the Celtic Sea.

The estate said that the Celtic Sea, due to its richness in natural resources, including wind resource which can be turned into floating turbines, made it crucial as part of the Net Zero target.

A spokesperson from the Crown Estate said: “These areas have been identified following technical analysis and extensive engagement between The Crown Estate, the UK and Welsh governments and key agencies, and specialist stakeholders.

“This marks a significant milestone and provides the foundation on which to build greater capacity in the future, helping the UK to achieve its renewable energy targets and drive economic development.”

The Port of Milford Haven has welcomed the news, and has said that it will support the ambitions and do what it can to assist in reaching the target.

A spokesperson from the port said: “The generation of sustainable green energy (electricity and hydrogen) from floating offshore wind from the Celtic Sea must play a major role in delivering Net Zero and substantial economic benefits for the region and for Wales.

“Floating offshore wind from the Celtic Sea is a major opportunity to deliver on the Government's Levelling Up agenda and play a significant role for future generations in Wales.”

Steve Edwards, commercial director at the port, said: “We agree the Celtic Sea can unlock over 20GW of sustainable green energy. Our role is to continue to collaborate to unlock maximum benefits for the local supply chain and ensure we create sustainable careers from this fantastic opportunity.

“We are working with a wide range of stakeholders including developers, supply chain companies, UK government, Welsh government, the Crown Estate and other ports to identify and deliver port upgrades required to unlock the much-needed local opportunities.

“Without sustainable investment in Wales’ ports, we will not be able to deliver the jobs and supply chain growth that we all want to see.”