A minute's applause was held at Pembrokeshire Primary Schools' Cricket Finals on Monday in memory of Zac Thompson, who tragically died after an incident at the beach at nearby West Angle Bay.
Zac, a Year Six pupil at Pembroke Dock Community School, should have been playing at the finals in his last few weeks of school term.
In a tribute, the school said 11 year-old Zac was "a lovely young man" who had a "huge zest for life" and was "a popular and much-loved character".
Pembrokeshire Primary Schools Cricket Finals @HaverfordwestCC held a minutes applause in memory of Zac Thompson before start of play who should have been playing at the finals— Sport Pembrokeshire / Chwaraeon Sir Benfro (@sportpembs) July 4, 2022
The school tribute described how Zac was a talented at sports, playing "exceptionally well in cricket, helping the school get through to the area finals".
It added he had a "cheeky smile, was funny and was looking forward to his final weeks in primary school, the summer holidays and all the opportunities that were open to him as he moved on to secondary school".
A JustGiving Page, which was set up to support his family, has raised over £15,000 by Tuesday afternoon.
