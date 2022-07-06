A man has been charged with five motoring offences following an arrest in Jameston yesterday morning.
The driver was charged with two counts of aggravated taking without owner’s consent (TWOC), one count of drink driving, one count of driving with no insurance and one count of driving otherwise than in accordance with a licence.
MORE NEWS
- Drugs case allegedly involving five men sent to Crown Court
- The Prince of Wales visits Bosherston and Narberth this week
Pembrokeshire Roads Policing Unit said that the driver had since been bailed to attend court later this month.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here